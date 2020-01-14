WINNIPEG -- Police are still on the scene Wednesday morning, at the site of an investigation that began Tuesday in Winnipeg's Centennial neighbourhood.

Police wouldn’t say much about what was going on but police tape could be seen surrounding a home in the 500-block of Alexander Avenue.

Officers appeared to be holding the scene.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray told CTV News police responded to the home on Alexander Ave. Tuesday at around 11:35 a.m. following a report of suspicious circumstances.

