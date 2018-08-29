

Renée Rodgers





RCMP said that three adult male suspects have been taken into custody after an officer was shot in the Onanole, Man., area on Wednesday, but they are still searching for a fourth.

One suspect was found alone and the other two together in close proximity to the shooting. The RCMP said the fourth suspect is a male and they believe they know who he is. They are also looking for a black truck with the licence plate: GBX 476.

These arrests come after officers responded to a break and enter at a rural home on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m. At a news conference, the RCMP said that when the police got out of their car they were shot at and a 42-year-old man was injured. Additional officers were then deployed and EMS was contacted. The suspects immediately fled the scene. There was no return fire by the RCMP.

STAR7 confirmed the injured officer was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre and is in serious but stable condition.

"On behalf of all Manitobans, I extend my thoughts and prayers to the officer and his family. I wish to thank his colleagues, first responders and health professionals for their incredible efforts," said Premier Brian Pallister in a news release.

The RCMP asks residents in the area to remain vigilant and call 911 if they see anything suspicious. Police believe the fourth suspect is armed and dangerous.

“I know my community and Onanole had a sleepless night and quite anxious and concerned of what’s going on and what can transpire yet,” said Harrison Park reeve Lloyd Ewashko.

One RCMP officer told CTV News that he was on vacation, but the injured man was his friend, so he came in on his day off to help find the suspects. He said the last he heard was that his friend was doing alright.

During the search all RCMP resources were utilized.

The RCMP believe that only four suspects were involved. There are no further details on the suspects at this time.

Highway 262 from Highway 10 to Highway 367 is closed for a police investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.