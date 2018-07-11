

CTV Winnipeg





On the three-year anniversary of Thelma Krull’s disappearance, police say they have received 400 tips regarding the case, but are still looking to identify a suspect.

“This is a very serious investigation,” said Cont. Rob Carver of the Winnipeg Police Service.

Krull was last seen on July 11, 2015 in the East Kildonan area. The Winnipeg Police Service said it is believed she left her home in the Grassie Boulevard area for a walk at 7:23 a.m. and arrived at Civic Park near Kildonan East Collegiate around 8 a.m.

Some of her belongings, including her glasses and cellphone, have since been recovered.

Krull is described as five foot four, 170 lbs, with short dyed blonde hair with a purple streak. She was last seen wearing a brightly coloured reddish-orange t-shirt, three-quarter length capri-style pants, a black fanny pack and tan or brown hiking-style boots or shoes.

After police sent out a news release on July 11, 2016, they said they received information of a potential sighting of Krull in the Kimberley Avenue area, east of Gateway Road. It was reported that a women with a similar description to Krull was in the company of a heavy set male, Indigenous in appearance, around five foot eight, 270 lbs, with a bowl-style haircut.

Officers said this information formed a significant part of the investigation and they are still looking to identify the male.

Anyone with information that hasn’t spoken to the police is asked to come forward. The homicide unit can be contacted at 204-986-6508 and Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).