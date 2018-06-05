The Winnipeg Police Service said one person was arrested and later released in connection to a crash between a van and motorcycle that left a 40-year-old father dead.

Matt Cave died riding his motorcycle Saturday afternoon when he was involved in a crash at Portage Avenue and Home Street with a van. Winnipeg police said after the crash the driver and passenger ran off.

On Tuesday, Winnipeg police said one person had been arrested but was later released. They are still looking for witnesses to come forward and help identify the people travelling in the van. Police said the van was not stolen.

Avery Ross worked with Cave as a bouncer at The Marion Hotel for several years. He organized a vigil Tuesday evening to remember Cave.

Hundreds of people have indicated they will attend the remembrance.

Ross said the outpouring of support doesn’t surprise him.

“Matt was an amazing guy. Everyone loved him … He had a great sense of humour and genuinely fun person to be around,” he said.

Cave's sister Heather Benson said he was a good guy who was taken way to soon from his family, friends and community .

“Four weeks ago we said goodbye to our mom, now we are saying good bye to our brother, dad, uncle, cousin, nephew and husband. This has shocked our entire family as we weren’t done with him yet. It’s a shame we’ve lost the next 40 years. We are grateful for the public outpouring and hope that everyone who attends the vigil travels safely,” Benson told CTV News.

“He was well-known and well-liked by a lot of different groups of people. It’s not just The Marion, it’s St. Boniface, it’s motorcycles, it’s a way of life, like a fraternity.”

Ross said he wants people attending events in honour of Cave to keep in mind they don’t have a permit from the city.

“There will no blocking traffic, all traffic laws will be followed,” he said.

“This is about raising awareness and remembering Matt. If it means something to you, just be there.”

[Motorcyclists] need to be respected as much as a cyclist, as the little old man, when you’re driving you need to keep your eyes open. Little kids, big kids doesn’t matter.

Police continue to investigate the crash. Anyone with images or videos of the incident is asked to send them to wps-pio@winnipeg.ca.