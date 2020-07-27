WINNIPEG -- Manitoba RCMP is asking the public for help in identifying a man whose remains were found on Little Grand Rapids.

Officers said the remains were discovered on June 30 near a lagoon area on the outskirts of the community. Police noted the remains were found by people driving ATVs in the area.

Mounties have tried to identify the person, but haven’t been able to do so.

The major crimes and forensic identification services have been working with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the person’s identity, as well as cause of death, by taking the following steps:

A comprehensive search of the area on July 3, where no items linked to the person were found;

A review of all the missing persons reported in Manitoba and the surrounding areas, but no one matched the description;

A plea on the radio for more information, but no new information came in; and

A database search of the person’s fingerprints, but nothing came up.

Police also called in a forensic artist from Alberta, who created a two-dimensional reconstruction of the person.

Mounties said the individual is a man between 35 and 60 years old with dark brown hair. Officers said he was between five foot eight and six foot three in height, and had a crooked but full set of teeth. He was wearing Wrangler brand jeans and a string as a belt.

"Based on the information from experts assisting us in the investigation, we believe the deceased male has been at the location where he was found, for approximately three to eight months," said Corp. Julie Courchaine of the Manitoba RCMP in a news release.

"Little Grand Rapids is only accessible by aircraft in the summer, however, in the winter there is an ice road that leads north and south out of the community. This means this individual could be from anywhere in Manitoba or even outside the province. No one in the community is aware of a missing male. We are hoping someone who has not seen or heard from a loved one recently, who matches this description, will contact us to further this investigation."

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-397-2249.