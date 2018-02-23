

CTV Winnipeg





Police said alcohol is believed to have played a role in a crash that sent three people to hospital early Friday morning.

The crash involved a bus and car.

It happened at Traverse Avenue and Goulet Street and was reported at 3:50 a.m.

Police said the driver of the car was taken to hospital in critical condition, a passenger in the car and the bus driver were taken in stable condition.

Westbound Goulet at Traverse was closed, as well as Traverse at Goulet.

Police said at this point, investigators believe the bus had the right-of-way while travelling west on Goulet Street when it was struck by the northbound car, and that alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Police ask anyone with information on the crash to contact investigators at 204-986-6219, or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.