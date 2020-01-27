NEWS -- A police spokesperson said a heavy police presence -- including the police armoured vehicle -- in Tyndall Park is connected to an investigation involving a stolen vehicle.

At least five marked police vehicles can be seen in the area of Kinver Avenue and Fuga Bay Monday morning, and three people were seen being taken into custody.

A nursery to Grade 8 school in the area -- École Stanley Knowles School -- was placed in a hold and secure due to the police presence nearby, said a spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division. It ended at around 10:40 a.m.

Police and emergency services are currently on Kinver Ave, focusing on a home at Fuga Bay. Residents are not allowed through the block. Neighbours say the block was the scene of a homicide investigation in October: https://t.co/KF8PeH5H5Z@ctvwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/o4YPFFwLcg — Alex Brown (@AlexBrownCTV) January 27, 2020

Police said they could provide no other information at this time, except to say the investigation drew officers to a home in the area.

-With files from CTV's Alex Brown