Police swarm street in Tyndall Park in 'stolen vehicle' investigation
(Alex Brown/CTV News.)
NEWS -- A police spokesperson said a heavy police presence -- including the police armoured vehicle -- in Tyndall Park is connected to an investigation involving a stolen vehicle.
At least five marked police vehicles can be seen in the area of Kinver Avenue and Fuga Bay Monday morning, and three people were seen being taken into custody.
A nursery to Grade 8 school in the area -- École Stanley Knowles School -- was placed in a hold and secure due to the police presence nearby, said a spokesperson for the Winnipeg School Division. It ended at around 10:40 a.m.
Police said they could provide no other information at this time, except to say the investigation drew officers to a home in the area.
-With files from CTV's Alex Brown