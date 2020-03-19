WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are on scene for a “serious incident” at Burrows Avenue and Andrews Street Wednesday morning, prompting road closures in the area.

Burrows is closed in both directions from McGregor to Andrews Streets, and police tape is blocking off a taxi cab, which has all of its doors open.

Police said the incident took place at 5:30 a.m.

Officers are walking around the area, knocking on doors in the neighbourhood. One neighbour told CTV News Winnipeg she was woken up by her son this morning, saying someone was crying on the street.

Drivers should avoid the area.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to police for details.

This is a developing story, more information to come.

- With files from CTV's Alex Brown.