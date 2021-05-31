WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service will update a homicide investigation and arrest on Elgin Avenue Monday morning.

The information will be provided at a news conference at 11 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The only information released about the homicide was that it occurred in the 500 block of Elgin Avenue.

Police will also give information on a firearms arrest in the 200 block of Marion Street, a break and enters arrest in the Woodhaven area, and numerous serious stabbing incidents.

This is a developing story. More details to come.