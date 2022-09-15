Police to give update on person found in medical distress

The Winnipeg Police Service will provide an update on a person that was found in medical distress at a Winnipeg business last month.

Police will speak at a news conference at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday.

On Aug. 5, police responded to a restaurant in the 1100 block of Main Street for a report of a man in medical distress. He was taken to hospital in serious condition, and police have not been able to identify him.

The man is believed to be in his late teens or his early 20s, with a thin build and short black hair. Police put out a news release on Sept. 6 to ask for help in identifying the man, who they believed had contact with people in the city or surrounding areas.