It appears a new North District station for the Winnipeg Police Service will have to be built on private property.

A report at city hall is recommending a request for proposals go out to find property for sale to locate the new station.

The city and police service wanted to build on the Old Exhibition Grounds, but in March Chief Danny Smyth told CTV News the public does not support the move.

Some community activists and Coun. Ross Eadie raised concerns the North Winnipeg Nomads football club would be displaced.

The report says city owned land has been “elusive” aside from park and green space like the old ex grounds.

It also says the city’s North End transit garage site on Main Street is still in use and not available.