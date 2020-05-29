WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are set to provide additional information regarding a homicide arrest in the Exchange District on Wednesday.

The news conference will take place at 11:30 a.m. at the Winnipeg Police Service headquarters. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

According to a release, police will discuss a homicide that occurred on May 21 in the 700 block of Selkirk Avenue.

A 23-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds on the front steps of a home in the neighbourhood. He was taken to hospital and later died.

Arrests were made following a 'dynamic situation' in the area of King Street and McDermot Avenue Wednesday evening. Police confirmed to CTV News on Thursday the arrests were related to a homicide investigation.

Police will also address an arrest for sexual assault, which occurred May 17 in Kildonan Park.

Police confirmed earlier on Friday that Curtis Leroy George, a convicted sex offender released from custody earlier this month, was arrested at Kildonan Park for allegedly violating a condition of his release to not visit a public park.

This is a developing story. More details to come.