The Winnipeg Police Service is releasing information on the city’s 25th homicide of 2019 Monday.

The incident took place on Saturday in the 600 block of Flora Avenue. That night police surrounded St Josaphat Selo-Villa, a retirement and assisted living facility, with a number of officers on scene.

Officers had the building taped off, along with a neighbouring building.

Police will be releasing information on Monday at 11 a.m.