WINNIPEG - Winnipeg police said they will release more information Tuesday morning about an officer-involved shooting that shut down Academy Road Monday night.

The incident prompted the closure of the busy road in River Heights. It was re-opened to traffic as of 5 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they were called to the area of Academy Road around 6 p.m.

Academy was blocked off between Ash and Oak Streets and shattered glass and debris could be seen on the road within the police tape.

Nearby, officers were holding a scene in a back alley beside Brock-Corydon School where an SUV had crashed into a fence.

Police did not confirm the two scenes were related Monday night, only saying that an investigation was taking place in the area.

CTV News Winnipeg will update this story as more information becomes available.