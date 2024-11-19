Police update investigation into report of man with knife at University of Manitoba

An incident involving reports of a man with a knife at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry Campus has been resolved according to Winnipeg police.

Officers were first called to the area around 6:30 a.m. after reports of a man with a knife in the Allen Building on campus.

Multiple units attended the call, including the tactical support team and the canine unit.

A map showing the location of the Allen Building. (Source: CTV News)

Officers set up a perimeter around the building and searched in and around the area.

Police said no one was injured during the incident.

For a time, people on campus were told to lock their doors and others were told to stay away from campus. The school also issued a shelter in place, which has since been lifted.

Police continue to remain on scene to patrol as a precaution.

Const. Claude Chancy said there is enough information to determine there is no longer a risk to the public in the area.

"Luckily enough, this is a building that doesn't house students,” he said.

“However, it's early in the morning and students would be arriving very soon, teachers, staff, to work or study there. It's taken very seriously by our service and that kind of spelled out the steps following.”

The major crimes unit is investigating and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

All classes, exams, and events at the school have been cancelled for the day. All virtual classes and those at the Bannatyne campus are continuing.