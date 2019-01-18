

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg man who was facing an aggravated assault charge is now charged with second degree murder after a 31-year-old who had been shot earlier this month died.

Police said on Jan. 7 around 10:30 a.m. they went to a home in the 500 block of Burrows Avenue following a report a man had been shot.

First responders found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper body, who was taken to hospital in critical condition. He died a little more than a week later, on Jan. 15. Police have identified the victim as Dexter Cortavista Dejarisco.

Police arrested a suspect at the scene of the incident.

Benny Lance Hansen, 34, was initially charged with aggravated assault and a number of firearm-related offences, and has now been charged with second degree murder. He is in custody.