WINNIPEG -- RCMP officers want anyone who may have seen a 29-year-old homicide victim in her final weeks to come forward.

Bobbie Lynn Lee Moose, of Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation, was found dead in Thompson, Man., on Oct. 17.

A few weeks before that, on Oct. 1, her sister dropped her off at Walmart on Mystery Lake Road.

Mounties said this is the last time she saw Moose alive.

Officers said it’s believed the 29-year-old stayed with friends in Thompson over the next few weeks. They want anyone who may have seen her during this time to speak out.

"We believe community members may have seen Bobbie between October 1 and October 17 and are asking them to come forward and speak with the RCMP," said Sgt. Paul Manaigre of the Manitoba RCMP in a news release.

"We are also asking anyone who recalls seeing someone who may have been wearing clothing that matches this description to contact us."

Moose was last seen wearing a plain black winter coat on top of a grey North Face jacket with red trim, black tights and black boots.

Police ask anyone with information related to the homicide, Moose’s activities or anyone who saw someone matching her description to contact 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers.

RCMP continue to investigate.