

CTV Winnipeg





Two Winnipeg men have been arrested after a gun was pulled at a bar on Arlington Street near Logan Avenue Saturday night.

The Winnipeg Police Service says officers responded to a report of an armed man around 9:50 p.m.

Investigators believe two men had attempted to leave the bar with drinks they had paid for inside. When security staff stopped them at the door, police say they believe an altercation began and one of the suspects pulled a gun. They say he then pointed the gun at employees before running away.

The WPS says AIR1, the K9 unit and members of the Tactical Support team helped general patrol officers find the suspects.

They say officers met with staff from the bar who told them the man with the gun had run away , possibly with a second man.

Shortly after, police say AIR1 spotted the man running in a back lane of Alexander Avenue, where officers arrested him.

They also seized a loaded 9mm handgun.

The second man later returned to the bar and was arrested after being recognized by a staff member. After searching him, police say they seized a knife and three small bags of what they believe was cocaine.

Brock James Swampy, 22 and Braedon Lee Gordon, 18 are both facing several weapons-related charges. Gordon has also been charged with assault and was processed for two outstanding warrants for failing to comply with a sentence.

Both men were detained in custody.