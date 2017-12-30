

CTV Winnipeg





Two men are in police custody after a stolen vehicle pursuit in and outside of Winnipeg early Friday morning.

Police said it began around 12:45 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over a newer model Jeep Cherokee in the Dale-Roblin Boulevard area.

The vehicle then sped off in excess of 150 kilometres per hour, police said.

Officers then deployed AIR1, the Winnipeg police helicopter, to assist with tracking the vehicle.

The helicopter was able to follow the vehicle both south and west of Winnipeg. It was eventually tracked to the town of Starbuck where it tried to park behind a home. Officers on the ground were then able to move in and arrest both suspects after a short pursuit on foot.

Inside the vehicle, officers recovered several break-in tools including bolt cutters, pliers, and wire cutters. One suspect had 73 grams of marijuana in his possession along with two outstanding warrants for failing to appear in court, police said.

Police also learned that the vehicle had been stolen from a car dealership in the 300 block of Pembina Highway on Dec. 19. The license plates on the vehicle had been taken from another vehicle that had also been stolen from a home in the first 100 block of Marlow Court on Dec. 11. That vehicle had since been recovered, police said.

Police have also charged one of the suspects for a theft at a business in the 1500 block of Regent Avenue back in April, and charged the other for a break-and-enter at a business in the 900 block of Waverley Street in January of 2016.

Chadwick Joel Fitzgerald, 33, of Starbuck, has been charged with multiple offences including dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and theft under $5,000.

Daniel Joseph Tarnowski, 57, also of Starbuck, has been charged with similar offences.