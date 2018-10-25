

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police said no one was hurt in a standoff that lasted for hours Thursday night in south Winnipeg.

It happened at The Bottle Stop, located behind a Canad Inns hotel on Pembina Highway and Plaza Drive.

Police said the incident began with a suspect armed with a knife barricading himself inside, and employees at the vendor were able to escape while he stayed inside.

Officers were on scene for several hours before police were able to take the suspect down using what a police spokesperson on scene described as ‘less lethal force.’

Suspect in custody, taken down by officers using less lethal force. Situation at Pembina Hwy. beer vendor under control. WPS Const. Jay Murray on what led to the heavy police presence in the first place pic.twitter.com/LocbDHNn65 — Josh Crabb (@JoshRCrabb) October 26, 2018

With files from CTV’s Josh Crabb. More to come…