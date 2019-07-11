

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are looking to speak to the driver of a gold, four-door sedan, who they believe may have important information about the disappearance of Thelma Krull.

On Thursday, the four-year anniversary of Krull’s disappearance, officers said they learned of the driver through a community tip.

They noted the person was in a position to observe Thelma, and may not realize they saw or heard something. The gold sedan is believed to be a 2005-2010 import, such as a Toyota, Hyundai or Honda, and was in good condition.

The driver may not live in the area around Civic Park or even the City of Winnipeg. Police ask anyone who knows someone who has or had access to this type of car to contact 204-986-6508.

Krull disappeared on the morning of July 11, 2015 after she left her home in the Grassie Boulevard area and walked to Civic Park. Police later found a number of her belongings in this area.

The 57-year-old’s remains were found in a rural area outside the city more than 40 kilometres from where she was last seen alive. They were found in November 2018, three years after she disappeared.

Krull is described as five foot four, 170 pounds, with short dyed blonde hair and a purple streak. She was last seen wearing a red or orange t-shirt, black capri-style pants, a black fanny pack and tan or brown hiking-style shoes.

Anyone with information that hasn’t spoken to investigators is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.