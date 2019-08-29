The Winnipeg Police Service is warning Winnipeggers about a recent bitcoin ATM scheme.

Police said posters have been found on or next to bitcoin ATMs informing users that the machines are in the development of new software.

The posters are advising people not to use their own bitcoin wallet to purchase and deposit bitcoin. Users are told to deposit purchased bitcoin into a wallet that can be identified by the QR code on the poster.

Police said by following the instructions on the poster, people are buying bitcoin and giving it to someone else – and the funds are irretrievable.

Investigators have confirmed the posters were not put up by owners or operators of the machines.

Before using a bitcoin ATM, police suggest familiarizing yourself with cryptocurrency, and suggest only purchasing and sending bitcoin from your wallet or the wallet of someone you know.

Government agencies including the CRA, Manitoba Hydro, police, and all banks and credit unions do not accept bitcoin as a form of payment.