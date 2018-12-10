Winnipeg police are asking for help to find a suspect wanted in connection with a violent home invasion.

It happened Saturday in the 3000 block of Sinclair Street, police said, when a man forced himself into a residence, pointed a gun at two women and threatened them before taking off.

“This is a very dangerous individual,” said Const. Jay Murray, Winnipeg Police Service. “And we’re really counting on the public here to give us a hand and help us locate him.”

Murray said the suspect, Roy Christopher Brandson, 36, is believed to be in the area of either Lundar, Eriksdale or Winnipeg, and RCMP are assisting with efforts to find him.

He is facing a list of charges, including uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and multiple weapons offenses.

Brandson is described as being five-foot-10, 160 pounds with a medium build, brown hair and eyes. He may be in possession of a white 2002 Ford F250 extended cab truck, licence plate FSY 839, police said.

Murray said Brandson should not be approached. Anyone with information about where he may be is asked to contact 911. Other tips can be shared with investigators in the major crime unit at 204-986-6219 or via Crime Stoppers.