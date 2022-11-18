Police warn convicted sex offender has been released; considered a high risk to re-offend

Winnipeg police say a convicted sex offender that is considered a high risk to re-offend against children has been released.

Police said 31-year-old Leslie Wayne Oliver Mercredi was released from Stony Mountain Institution on Thursday.

Mercredi served three years and six months in addition to more than two years in pre-trial sentence custody for sexual interference, possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace, and breaching probation.

"Mercredi has a history of violent and sexual offences," police said in a notice. "Although he participated in some treatment programming in the past, Mercredi is still considered high risk to re-offend in a sexual manner. All children are at risk, particularly females."

Police said he is expected to live in Winnipeg. He is facing lifetime prohibitions, including a lifetime ban from being at a park or swimming area where someone under 16 may be, or at a daycare, school ground or playground.

(Source: Winnipeg Police Service)

Anyone with information about Mercredi is asked to call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at (431) 489-8056, Manitoba Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477, or their local RCMP detachment.