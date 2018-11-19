

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Police Service is warning residents about a high-risk, convicted sex offender released from provincial custody on Sunday.

Michel Burton Deschamps, 50, is now living in Winnipeg under probation supervision.

While in custody Deschamps did participate in sexual offender treatment programs, but police said he is still considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner and that females are at risk of sexual violence.

Police said they are giving out this information so residents can take the proper steps to protect themselves, and that they won’t tolerate any vigilante activity or unreasonable conduct directed at Deschamps.