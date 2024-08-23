WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Police warn of dangerous drugs on Manitoba First Nation

    Sandy Bay First Nation is located west of Lake Manitoba.
    The Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS) is warning residents about a dangerous drug supply circulating in Sandy Bay First Nation.

    In a news release on Thursday, police officers said they responded to three incidents in the span of 24 hours where an individual consumed drugs and lost consciousness. Police note that in one incident, officers had to use Narcan to save someone’s life.

    The MFNPS cautions anyone who has purchased or plans to purchase illicit drugs on Sandy Bay First Nation that they may be unsafe.

    “We do not want any citizens to become victims due to tainted drugs or substances,” the police service said.

    “It is important for everyone to be aware of the potential risks associated with drug consumption and to seek help if needed.

    Police are working with local authorities and health professionals to address the issue and prevent further harm.

    Anyone with information about the source of this dangerous drug supply is asked to report it to the police at 204-843-7700 or anonymously at 1-833-978-0048.

