

CTV Winnipeg





Police are warning residents about a convicted sex offender who was released from prison on Thursday.

Burton Randy Thomas, 45, was released from the Drumheller Institution in Alberta after serving a sentence for a sexual assault that happened in July 2007 in Ontario. His total sentence was 14 years, which includes a pre-sentence custody credit of five years and six months.

In April 2010 he was designated a long term offender.

Thomas, who is expected to live in Winnipeg, is subject to a 10-year long-term supervision order and a lifetime weapons ban.

Police warn that Thomas has a history of sexual, violent and other offences. Though he has taken part in some treatment, he is still considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexual manner.

Police say females are at risk of sexual violence.

Anyone who was information about Thomas is asked to call either the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 204-984-1888, the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-8477, toll free at 1-800-222-8477or a local RCMP detachment.