

CTV Winnipeg





People searching for two people who went through the ice on the Winnipeg River are being warned of an unstable surface.

RCMP said the snowmobile incident was reported Tuesday at around 11:45 p.m., and officers immediately began efforts to search from the South Shore of Fort Alexander First Nation.

Mounties and fire services from Sagkeeng First Nation and Pine Falls were involved, and a set of snowmobile tracks were spotted leaving the south shore, leading to open water.

The search was called off a few hours later due to dangerous conditions, the ice and fast moving water.

Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the missing snowmobilers.

RCMP said people are being seen heading out on the ice to search, and while the river’s wide surface is frozen on both sides, there is open water in the middle and a strong current.

Police ask everyone to stay off and said the search is ongoing.