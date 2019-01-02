

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog announced details of two unrelated investigations involving members of the Brandon Police Service Wednesday.

The first is examining whether or not a Brandon officer misled police during an investigation in 2015.

The Independent Investigation Unit said the 2015 investigation was in connection with an incident at a bar in Brandon, Man., in 2014.

The Winnipeg Police Service conducted a criminal investigation which ultimately led to charges against a Brandon police officer in 2016, charges that were eventually stayed in 2017.

It was only after the Brandon Police Service conducted an internal review that the IIU was notified with concerns over possible criminal conduct on Dec. 7, 2018.

Although the initial investigation conducted by Winnipeg police took place before the police watchdog was created, because of some recent discoveries by the Brandon police, the IIU’s civilian director decided it’s in the public interest to investigate.

The investigation continues and no other details are available at this time.

Investigation launched after inconsistent info provided following police collision

The second investigation involving Brandon police was launched after a statement provided by an officer following a collision didn’t match up with what else was on record.

On Dec. 18, 2018, the Independent Investigation Unit was notified that an on-duty Brandon Police Service officer allegedly reversed their police car, hitting another vehicle.

The collision was captured by the car’s audio-video system.

The IIU said that following a review of the collision, it was determined that this recording was inconsistent with the statement given by the officer, who reportedly said they had been rear-ended.

Though this isn’t a mandatory IIU investigation, the civilian director decided it’s in the public interest to look into whether charges should be laid under the Highway Traffic Act.

The investigation continues and no other details are currently available.