WINNIPEG – The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has cleared RCMP officers after a 42-year old man was bit by a police dog while fleeing from RCMP near Flin Flon.

The conclusion comes following a probe into the incident by the Independent Investigation Unit.

On July 31, 2018, the man was observed driving away in a truck that had been left idling in the parking lot of a convenience store in Creighton, Saskatchewan.

A three-year old child had been left in the truck while the owner was in the store.

RCMP pursued the vehicle south on Highway 10 toward Cranberry Portage.

Police deployed a spike belt and the truck eventually rear-ended another vehicle.

Following the collision, the suspect ran from the scene.

The report says police cornered the man nearby and when he refused to surrender, they used a police dog to subdue him.

As a result of a bite from the dog, the suspect suffered a fractured rib.

The child in the truck was uninjured.

In his report on the investigation, IIU civilian director Zane Tessler wrote that the pursuit, and use of the spike belt and police dog, were all appropriate in the circumstances.

He further concluded that the collision was the sole responsibility of the suspect.