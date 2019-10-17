WINNIPEG -- No charges will be laid against two Winnipeg police officers involved in an arrest that left a suspect seriously injured, the Independent Investigation Unit said Thursday.

In May 2018, the officers were called to a suite on Dumoulin Street for a complaint of a man who was in breach of a court order.

According to police, the officers found a 65-year-old man in the suite. The IIU said the man was being uncooperative and while officers were putting him in handcuffs, his left upper arm was fractured.

The IIU said it referred its findings to the Manitoba Prosecution Service, asking for their opinion on whether the arresting officers should be charged. Following a thorough review, the IIU said it was told there is “no reasonable likelihood of a conviction” for either officers, and no charges will be laid against them.