WINNIPEG – Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was taken to hospital with internal injuries following an arrest.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba said it was notified by the RCMP of an arrest that happened around 4:54 a.m. on Saturday. The officers were called regarding an impaired driver.

The IIU said when the officers found the suspect, they had to use force during the arrest. The man was taken to a cell, but told police he did not feel well. He was later taken to Health Sciences Centre and admitted on an in-patient basis.

The IIU said the man sustained internal injuries, which are defined as serious.

It is asking any witnesses who may have information or video footage to help the investigation to contact the IIU toll free at 1-844-667-6060.