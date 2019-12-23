WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man who officers used force to arrest ended up in hospital with a fractured eye socket.

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has launched an investigation into the injury that happened on Dec. 19.

Winnipeg police told the IIU at around 5:44 a.m. officers were called to Ellice Avenue. When they arrived they found a 39-year-old man and determined he should be taken to hospital for medical attention.

While the officers were trying to take him to hospital, the man became belligerent and struggled with officers. The IIU said police used force to arrest the man.

He was taken to hospital where he was treated for a fractured orbital socket, also known as the eye socket, and admitted for observation.

The IIU defines any injury that requires admission to a hospital as a serious injury, and is mandated to investigate.

The watchdog is asking any witnesses or people who may have video footage of the incident to contact the IIU at 1.844.667.6060.

The investigation into the injury is ongoing.