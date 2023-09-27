Winnipeg

    • Police watchdog investigating after man hit by Brandon police vehicle

    (File photo) (File photo)

    Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man was hit by a police vehicle in Brandon on Sunday.

    According to the Independent Investigation Unit (IIU), the incident began at around 4:20 p.m. on Sunday when the Brandon Police Service (BPS) received a call about a man attempting arson.

    The IIU said the suspect ran from the scene, which resulted in him getting hit by a police car in front of BPS headquarters.

    The man was taken to the hospital with a broken arm.

    The IIU is now investigating this incident as a broken arm is defined as a serious injury under its regulation. Witnesses or any individuals with information or video footage related to the incident are asked to call 1-844-667-6060.

    The investigation continues.

    Winnipeg Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News