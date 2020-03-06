WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating after an RCMP officer fired their gun during a car chase.

RCMP reported the incident to the IIU on March 2, the same day as the incident.

Officers responded to a call of a man at a home in West St. Paul, who was distraught and had a firearm.

RCMP was told the man had left the home in a vehicle. Officers eventually found the man in the area of the Perimeter Highway near Pipeline Road.

Officers began to chase the man, and during the chase, one officer fired his gun into the tire of the suspect's vehicle and the suspect came to a stop.

There were no injuries during the situation but the IIU civilian director felt it was in the public interest to investigate.

The IIU said during the investigation no other details will be provided.

A 29-year-old man is facing charges, which are pending. Those charges have not been tested in court.