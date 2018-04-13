

CTV Winnipeg





The Independent Investigation Unit is investigating an arrest Thursday by Winnipeg police after a suspect was taken to hospital for what may be a fracture to his vertebrae.

The IIU said it happened Wednesday on Agnes Street, after police were called to deal with a “man who was agitated and threatening others.”

Police told the IIU the man had a hammer, resisted arrest and was shocked with a Taser, then tumbled down a flight of stairs.

He was taken to hospital where he was diagnosed with “possible fractures to the neck or spine,” a serious enough injury to fall under the IIU mandate to investigate.

The IIU said the man was released from hospital after 12 hours and charged, and its investigation is ongoing.