WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is investigating an allegation that an off-duty RCMP officer sexually assaulted a minor.

The IIU said it received a report on July 24 about the alleged incident that happened on July 1 in northern Manitoba.

The IIU added that the incident was reported to RCMP the day before, on July 23.

In a news release, the IIU said its civilian director determined it is in the public interest to conduct an independent investigation.

Investigators said they will not release any more information because of the "sensitive nature" of the incident.

The IIU is currently investigating the incident and said no further details will be released at this time.