The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has launched an investigation into an incident caught on tape it said shows a man being punched by a Thompson RCMP officer.

The RCMP told the IIU it happened on Sept. 12 when two officers responded to a call of an intoxicated female. Upon arriving, a male bystander got into an altercation with the officer and was punched in the face multiple times.

The IIU is reviewing surveillance video of the altercation. The man did not suffer any serious injuries.

Anybody who witnessed the incident is encouraged to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.