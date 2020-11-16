WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has been called in to investigate an arrest made by RCMP that resulted in the suspect suffering a collapsed lung.

The arrest happened on the evening of Nov. 12 and RCMP notified the IIU the next day.

Thompson RCMP said officers were called to an alleged domestic dispute.

When officers arrived, the IIU said a man was found and started to be uncooperative with RCMP.

Investigators said a Taser was used, and the 26-year-old man was taken into custody.

Fire and emergency services attended the scene to assess and the man and he was taken to hospital, cleared, and then released to police custody.

The next day, the man was taken back to the hospital for further assessment and it was determined the man had a collapsed lung.

The IIU said his injury is considered a serious injury and therefore it must investigate.

Any witnesses or other people who have information or video footage of the arrest are asked to call the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said no other details will be released.