WINNIPEG -- Manitoba’s police watchdog is now investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) vehicle.

The crash occurred Sunday night at approximately 9 p.m. on Pembina Highway near Dalhousie Drive and Bairdmore Boulvevard, according to Winnipeg police.

Officers said the marked police vehicle was travelling south on Pembina Highway. When it entered the intersection, a second vehicle heading north on Pembina attempted to turn left onto Bairdmore Boulevard, and the two vehicles collided.

Winnipeg police said the one officer in the car was taken to hospital in stable condition, where he was treated and released. The driver of the second vehicle was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is now investigating the incident.