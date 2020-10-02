WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) is reviewing an arrest of an 18-year-old woman by Winnipeg police that may have resulted in the woman breaking her arm.

The IIU said it was advised by police on Sept. 29, 2020, about the incident that happened on July 11, 2020.

The IIU said the incident happened on Balmoral Street and police were responding to a call when they came upon an altercation.

Investigators said a woman was taken into custody and later complained that her arm was sore.

The IIU said she was taken to the Health Sciences Centre and it determined she had a fractured right humerus.

According to investigators, the Law Enforcement Review Agency was initially contacted about the injury and later told police about it.

The IIU was mandated to investigate, as the fracture is considered a serious injury.

Any witnesses or other people who have information or video footage from the incident are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said no other details will be provided at this time.