WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba (IIU) has been called in to investigate an arrest made by Winnipeg police back in February.

The report says the arrest of a man may have resulted in him suffering a dislocated elbow, fractured tibia and fibula.

The IIU was notified of the incident, which happened on Feb. 18, 2020, on Aug. 11. According to the report, officers responded to reports that a man had stolen a vehicle and was driving it on McPhillips Street.

The IIU said the man allegedly tried to evade police and then crashed into a taxi in the area of McPhillips and Jarvis Avenue.

The man was arrested and taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where he was diagnosed with a dislocated elbow and bruising.

The IIU said he was released from hospital and detained in custody.

The IIU added that in the report Winnipeg police received correspondence from the Law Enforcement Review Agency (LERA) on Aug. 10, due to a complaint the organization received.

LERA said it had medical evidence that showed the man who was arrested also suffered a fracture to his right tibia and fibula, which may have happened during the arrest.

The IIU said the injuries are defined as serious and therefore it must investigate.

Anyone who has information or video footage of the incident is asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU will not be providing any more information during the investigation.