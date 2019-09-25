The Independent Investigation Unit said it’s investigating a formal complaint over an RCMP officer’s testimony at trial.

The IIU, responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving Manitoba police officers, said the RCMP gave it notice Tuesday of a complaint it received on Monday.

The IIU said the complaint was over testimony an officer gave at a provincial court in Arborg, Man., earlier in September.

Without getting into specifics, the watchdog organization said the complaint involved alleged conduct that “may involve a prescribed offence under The Police Services Act” and its investigation is mandatory.