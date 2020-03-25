WINNIPEG -- The Independent Investigation Unit has been called in to look into the use of a less lethal firearm on two men by RCMP officers.

The IIU was told about the situation after Steinbach RCMP responded to a call Monday morning involving alleged parental child abduction.

Officers were called to a residence in Roseau River and found two suspects. As officers tried to recover the children they were assaulted.

This resulted in the officers using a less-lethal firearm on the men. The men suffered minor injuries.

The IIU said an investigation is mandatory because The Police Services Act says any injury resulting from the use of a firearm is deemed a serious injury.

Any witnesses or anyone with information or video of the incident are asked to contact the IIU at 1-844-667-6060.

The IIU said there will be no further details while the investigation happens.