Police watchdog looking into arrest in St. Boniface after man's arm broken
The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba said it happened Monday night while Winnipeg police were looking for a man who was in breach of a court order. (File image)
CTV Winnipeg
Published Tuesday, May 15, 2018 2:32PM CST
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an arrest today after a man suffered a serious injury.
The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba said it happened Monday night while Winnipeg police were looking for a man who was in breach of a court order.
Police said they found the man at a home in St. Boniface, where he was being un-cooperative, and he was injured while officers applied handcuffs.
The man was taken to Health Sciences Centre where an X-ray confirmed he had a fractured humerus, a bone in the upper arm.
IIU regulations define that as a serious injury, prompting the investigation. It is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.