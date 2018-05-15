

CTV Winnipeg





Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating an arrest today after a man suffered a serious injury.

The Independent Investigations Unit of Manitoba said it happened Monday night while Winnipeg police were looking for a man who was in breach of a court order.

Police said they found the man at a home in St. Boniface, where he was being un-cooperative, and he was injured while officers applied handcuffs.

The man was taken to Health Sciences Centre where an X-ray confirmed he had a fractured humerus, a bone in the upper arm.

IIU regulations define that as a serious injury, prompting the investigation. It is responsible for investigating all serious incidents involving police officers in Manitoba.