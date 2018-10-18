A political mystery just outside Winnipeg continues.

Less than a week from election day, voters in the RM of St. François Xavier remain in the dark over political turmoil surrounding their community.

"I'd like to know why things happened the way they did but I haven't heard any answers yet," said John McCreanor.

As CTV News first told you in the summer, the RM council fired the CAO without cause, and reprimanded Reeve Dwayne Clark who then resigned.

"I was confused," said homeowner Lisa Tetrault.

Now Clark is running for his old job, against one of the councillors who disciplined him, Rick Van Wyk.

"This is what democracy is it's everybody has their opportunity to throw their hat in the ring," said Clark.

It doesn't appear either candidate is able to clear up exactly why all of this happened.

Clark says he can’t shed any more light on why the CAO was let go.

"I think we've discussed it quite a bit. It's just really unfortunate what had happened," said Clark.

Van Wyk, who was part of the council that terminated the CAO, is keeping tight lipped about it.

"I'm not one to start rumours or comments on stuff like this I'd rather not comment on that," said Wyk.

As for Clark's reprimand, there is some information that’s out in the open. At the time council suggested his conduct toward other councillors and the public was not up to par at a meeting.

Clark said council was upset he wanted to end the meeting at 9 p.m. and falsely accused him of scolding the public works supervisor.

Van Wyk won't go into great detail but says elected officials must respect other councilors and the decision making process. He wants to assure voters.

"To the residents of St. François Xavier -- it was in the best interests of all of you," said Wyk.

All of this is leaving voters scratching their heads.

"I don't know who to vote for because I don't know the story and I don't know where my opinion would land,” said Lisa Tetrault.

Both candidates want a fresh start, are pledging to work with the next council if elected and want to put all of this in the past.

Some voters here feel the same way.

"I'd like to move on too, I guess with a new council and reeve, we will," said John McCreanor.