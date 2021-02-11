WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg in January.

A Manitoba MP has lost her critic position after travelling out of the country to see a sick relative.

CTV's Mason DePatie reports.

-This report was first published on January 1, 2021.

Manitoba is proposing changes to the current code red restrictions, which may allow some friends and family to visit in homes, allow more stores in the province to reopen, and could allow Manitobans to get a haircut – but not all of Manitoba can expect to see relaxed restrictions.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on January 19, 2021.

A Winnipegger has become quite a bit richer after purchasing a winning $60 million lottery ticket – though the identity of the brand-new millionaire is under wraps for now.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on January 26, 2021.

Manitoba's premier says the rules around travel are changing in the province as cases of COVID-19 variants begin to surge in Canada.

CTV's Michelle Gerwing reports.

-This report was first published on January 26, 2021.

In a split-second decision, a Winnipeg police officer said he made eye contact with a teen driving a stolen Jeep and fired his gun two times – striking and fatally wounding Eishia Hudson. Manitoba’s police watchdog has determined the officer will not face any charges.

CTV's Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published on January 28, 2021.