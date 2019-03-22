Featured
Polo Park employee injured in shoplifting attempt
An employee of a CF Polo Park Shopping Centre store was rushed to hospital Thursday after attempting to stop a youth from shoplifting, police say. File photo.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Friday, March 22, 2019 6:54AM CST
An employee of a CF Polo Park Shopping Centre store was rushed to hospital Thursday after attempting to stop a youth from shoplifting, police say.
Crews were called to Polo Park at 8:30 p.m. where they found an employee injured and bleeding.
The adult male employee was taken to the hospital in unstable condition.
The youth was arrested, but police can’t confirm what the charges are at this point.