WINNIPEG -- After poor weather conditions and many cars sliding into the ditch, a section of Highway 1 was forced to close on Friday Night.

Around 9 p.m., Manitoba Roads tweeted the highway between Headingley and Portage la Prairie was closed.

#MBHwy1: Headingley to Portage la Prairie, Closed — Manitoba Roads (@MBGovRoads) March 7, 2020

The stretch was reopened late Saturday morning. Manitoba Roads lists the road as partly covered in ice and snow

Highway 15 was also briefly closed due to an incident.