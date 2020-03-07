Poor conditions close Highway 1 Friday night
Published Saturday, March 7, 2020 12:09PM CST
WINNIPEG -- After poor weather conditions and many cars sliding into the ditch, a section of Highway 1 was forced to close on Friday Night.
Around 9 p.m., Manitoba Roads tweeted the highway between Headingley and Portage la Prairie was closed.
The stretch was reopened late Saturday morning. Manitoba Roads lists the road as partly covered in ice and snow
Highway 15 was also briefly closed due to an incident.