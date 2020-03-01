WINNIPEG -- Poor winter driving conditions have prompted stretches of the Trans-Canada Highway to close through southern Manitoba.

Around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the province said Highway 1 from Highway 5 to 21 was closed. This stretch runs through Brandon, from approximately the Griswold area to the Carberry area.

The province noted closure gates or signs may not be present at closure locations.

About an hour later, around 7:30 p.m. the province said the westbound lanes of the Highway 1 bypass at Portage la Prairie were closed. It said the eastbound lanes remained open.

This closure is also due to poor winter driving conditions.

As of 9 p.m. Sunday there were no weather warnings in effect for southern Manitoba. Environment and Climate Change Canada had forecasted blowing snow and winds gusting up to 70 kilometres per hour through Brandon and Portage Sunday evening. Winds are expected to calm overnight, before picking up Monday afternoon.

Periods of light to moderate snow are in the forecast for much of Manitoba on Monday.